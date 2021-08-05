People in Louth urged to be cautious as Covid-19 cases remain high in the county

Public health chiefs in Louth have warned that case numbers in the country have remained high in recent weeks and that people in the county should remain cautious.

Dr Augustine Pereira, Director of the Department of Public Health North East, said that Louth had 36% of all Covid-19 cases reported in the North East in the past week.

He cautioned that while there has been a stabilisation in the last two weeks, the rate of Covid-19 in the area remains very high.

“Although we have seen the rates stabilise a bit in the last two weeks, which could indicate that people of Louth are responding to our concern and limiting contact and socialising, the fact that the rates are very high is a concern,” said Dr Pereira.

“Three of our Local Electoral Area’s (LEA) – Ardee, Dundalk South and Dundalk Carlingford - are amongst the top ten LEAs for 14-day incidence per 100,000 population.”

Dr Pereira urged people to be cautious and to hold firm for a few more weeks to allow cases to fall.

“As we are yet to reach the peak of the fourth wave, I am calling on all people of Louth to hold firm for a few weeks more.”

He also encouraged anyone with symptoms of a cold or flu to go get tested for Covid-19 and to self isolate until a result is received.

Currently, a walk-in test centre will operate in Dundalk from Friday until Sunday, opening at 10am and running until 6pm.

The centre itself is located at the HSE building on the Rampart Road, opposite the Marshes Shopping Centre.

Dr Pereira also urged people who are vaccinated to remain careful, as if you have symptoms of Covid-19 it is still possible to transmit the virus.

“Don’t drop your guard, because heading into work or meeting a friend while experiencing mild symptoms could be the beginning link that sets off a chain of transmission that leads to an outbreak in your community,” said Dr Pereira.

Dr Pereira thanked those in Louth who have worked hard to protect themselves and the community, and who are having to respond to the fourth wave of Covid-19 caused by the now dominant Delta variant.