05/08/2021

1452794767265
1452599028110

Louth to receive €260,000 in funding to revitalise town and village streetscapes

Back in Business: Dundalk busy again with shops reopened

Busy Clanbrassil Street Image: Arthur Kinahan

The government has announced €260,000 worth of funding will go to enhance streetscapes and shopfronts across rural Louth.

The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative will see small towns and villages across Louth receive funding to decorate their streets and make the localities more vibrant and attractive.

Minister for Rural and Community Affairs, Heather Humphreys made the announcement today, saying that the funding will be made to make small towns and villages more colourful, vibrant and attractive.

“We have all seen the huge success of towns like Kinsale, Adare and others who have put a major focus on improving their streetscapes by painting buildings in vibrant colours, upgrading and restoring their traditional shop-fronts and removing unnecessary clutter from their main streets,” said Minister Humphreys.

“This new initiative is about Local Authorities thinking strategically and working in collaboration with local businesses and property owners to add colour and vibrancy to our rural towns and villages.

“The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative will directly support property owners to undertake work such as shop-front improvement, the painting of buildings in vibrant colours, upgrades to signage and lighting, the development of green areas and the installation of canopies and street furniture."

According to the Department of Rural and Community Affairs, Louth County Council will administer the project, with at least two towns needing to be nominated.

Funding for projects like painting shopfronts and buildings, upgrades for facades, murals and enhancements with greenery will be available with the project.

The project will provide over €7 million in funding for projects across the country, with over 50 towns and villages set to benefit.

