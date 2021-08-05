05/08/2021

Pop-up Covid-19 test centre to reopen in Dundalk tomorrow

Dundalk test centre

The Covid-19 test centre at the HSE building on the Rampart Road, Dundalk

Tadgh McNally

A pop-up Covid-19 test centre is set to reopen in Dundalk tomorrow.

The walk-in centre, located at the HSE building on the Rampart Road, will be open from Friday until Sunday this weekend.

The centre will be open from 10am until 6pm each day.

Similar to when it was active last weekend, people will be able to access a test through walk-ins, self-referral or GP referrals.

Last week, when the centre was open there were 867 people tested for Covid-19.

