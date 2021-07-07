Learn your club's Fate: Louth Senior, Intermediate and Junior Draws announced

Naomh Mairtin claim first-ever Louth Senior Football Championship title

Naomh Mairtin players and supporters celebrate winning The Joe Ward Cup for the first time.

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

Email:

Patrick.flaherty@iconicnews.ie

Anchor Tours SFC Draw

Group One: Ardee St Marys, St Mochtas, St Patricks

Group Two: Newtown Blues, Dundalk Gaels, St Josephs

Group Three: Mattock Rangers, O’Connell's, St Brides

Group Four: Geraldines, Dreadnots, Naomh Mairtin

CTI Business Solutions IFC Draw

Group One: St Fechins, Roche Emmets, Sean O’Mahonys

Group Two: Dundalk Young Irelands, St Kevins, Clan Na Gael

Group Three: Cooley Kickhams, Hunterstown Rovers, O'Raghallaighs

Group Four: Oliver Plunketts, Kilkerley Emmets, Naomh Fionnbarra

 

Anglo Printers JFC Draw

Group One: Stabannon Parnells, Naomh Malachi, Glyde Rangers

Group Two: Westerns, St Nicholas, John Mitchels

Group Three: Glenn Emmets, Lannleire, Annaghminnon Rovers, Wolfe Tones

Group Four: Sean McDermotts, Dowdallshill, Na Piarsaigh, Cuchulainn Gaels

Anchor Tours SHC Draw

Naomh Moninne vs Knockbridge

St Fechins vs St Kevins/Mattock Rangers

Refereeing Controversy overshadows gallant performance as Louth U20s exit championship

Louth Hurlers back on song as Monaghan win reignites Lory Meagher challenge

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie