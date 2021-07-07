Learn your club's Fate: Louth Senior, Intermediate and Junior Draws announced

Naomh Mairtin players and supporters celebrate winning The Joe Ward Cup for the first time.
Anchor Tours SFC Draw
Group One: Ardee St Marys, St Mochtas, St Patricks
Group Two: Newtown Blues, Dundalk Gaels, St Josephs
Group Three: Mattock Rangers, O’Connell's, St Brides
Group Four: Geraldines, Dreadnots, Naomh Mairtin
CTI Business Solutions IFC Draw
Group One: St Fechins, Roche Emmets, Sean O’Mahonys
Group Two: Dundalk Young Irelands, St Kevins, Clan Na Gael
Group Three: Cooley Kickhams, Hunterstown Rovers, O'Raghallaighs
Group Four: Oliver Plunketts, Kilkerley Emmets, Naomh Fionnbarra
Anglo Printers JFC Draw
Group One: Stabannon Parnells, Naomh Malachi, Glyde Rangers
Group Two: Westerns, St Nicholas, John Mitchels
Group Three: Glenn Emmets, Lannleire, Annaghminnon Rovers, Wolfe Tones
Group Four: Sean McDermotts, Dowdallshill, Na Piarsaigh, Cuchulainn Gaels
Anchor Tours SHC Draw
Naomh Moninne vs Knockbridge
St Fechins vs St Kevins/Mattock Rangers
Louth's Paul Matthews taking on Monaghan's Conor Flynn during last week's Lory Meagher Cup clash in Darver. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
TD's Ruairí Ó Murchú and Fergus O'Dowd have criticized the Government on their stance on a public inquiry into Dealgan House
