Explainer: Guide to 2019 Louth local elections

There are 29 seats on the Louth County Council up for decision this Friday.

In Louth there are five electoral areas in total: Dundalk South (7 seats); Dundalk/Carlingford (6 seats); Ardee (6 seats); Drogheda Urban (6 seats) and Drogheda Rural (4 seats).

We've decided to focus on the candidates for three areas - Dundalk South, Dundalk/Carlingford and Ardee.

The system for democratic voting and counting here in Ireland is called Proportional Representation (PR). It's not your standard 'first past the post' set-up, but the general consensus is that it's a fairer system for democratic election.

And remember - your vote matters.