Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday May 30th 2018

The death has occurred of Mildred Mulhern (nee Staunton), Ard Easmuinn Dundalk

Surrounded by her family in the loving care of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Frank and son George, Mildred will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Pat and Gerry, daughters in-law Connie, Shirley and Sinead, grandchildren Mark, Lynn and Anna, great-grandchildren Ava, Rosa, Mia and Scarlett, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Ard Easmuinn, from Wednesday afternoon 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.45am proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Redeemer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

The death has occurred of Cathie McParland (nee Williamson), Inagh, Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown

Beloved wife of Loy and devoted mother to Christina, treasured daughter of Deirdre and cherished sister of Ian, Brian and Gary.

Requiem Mass for Cathie will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Chapel Street, Newry, on Thursday at 12noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, daughter, mum, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, uncle, cousins and the entire family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Southern Area Hospice c/o the family. House strictly private.

The death has occurred of Paddy Cheshire Snr, Point Road Dundalk

Peacefully surrounded by his family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Paddy, beloved husband of Monica (née Brennan) and dear dad of Pat, Brian, Paul, Mary Mc Ardle and Carol Adams. Paddy will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sister Rosemary Conroy, sons-in-law Brendan and Joe, daughters-in-law Helen, Julianne and Rosalynn, 14 grandchildren, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence Point Road, from Tuesday evening 7pm to 9pm and Wednesday 12 noon to 9pm. Removal on Thursday afternoon at 1.40pm driving from the Navy Bank entrance to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

