VOTE: Dundalk All Time Great - Barry Kehoe v Dorothy Macardle

After a close fought battle with boxer Tom Sharkey in Round 1, Barry Kehoe faces off against early 20th century playwright and political figure Dorothy Macardle for a place in the semi finals.

It's over to you now to vote for your favourite!

Many thanks to our sponsors DNG Duffy, Four Seasons Hotel & Spa Carlingford, National Tile Ltd, Cusken LTD, County Museum Dundalk and Niall Clarke Oils.