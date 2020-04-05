TRIBUTE | 'Stylish' Louth hero of '57, Alfie Monk's handshake was never watery, always genuine

Had injury not intervened, Alfie Monk could, and probably would, have lined out against Cork in the 1957 All-Ireland final, instead of watching from the Louth dug-out. The Drogheda man, who died last Monday in his 87th year, had been a regular throughout the Leinster campaign, making the first XV for the games against Carlow, Wexford, Kildare and Dublin.

However, he saw little of the action in the provincial final, sustaining a head injury after just 13 minutes. He was replaced by Frank Lynch, and although he declared himself fit for the All-Ireland semi-final with Tyrone, medical advice said otherwise.

He was taken to the Lourdes Hospital on the night of the game, and as he explained to Heroes of ’57 author, Eunan Whyte, there was no-one listening when he made his plea to be allowed play in the All-Ireland semi-final. His injury was diagnosed as a “slight fracture”.

”The doctor was telling me that it didn’t look right; I suppose he had to cover himself in case anything happened, so he told me not to play. At that stage I began to worry about losing my place. However, I was not only trying to convince myself that I was fit, but also the selectors.

“I wasn’t telling the County Board what the doctor had said because I was determined to play, but Frank came in against Dublin and did very well. If the x-ray hadn’t shown up the slight fracture I would have been all right; but at that time the County Board would get a report from the doctor and he would tell them that I wouldn’t be fit to play, so I was a sub for the remaining two games.”

Though just 24 at the time, Monk was already the holder of a Leinster senior medal, and, more than that, had an All-Ireland title to his credit, won with Meath juniors while he was still a teenager. He had only turned 20 when he was named for Louth seniors’ opening round match in the 1953 Leinster Championship, his first match of real importance in the red jersey.

And what a debut it was. Wearing the No13, he scored 1-2 in the big win over Westmeath, and was on the mark again for the quarter-final defeat of Wicklow. Before that campaign would end – with a heartbreaking defeat to Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final – the selectors would employ three different right corner-forwards. Monk was not among them.

Paddy Beahan played against Meath in the Leinster semi-final, but was replaced by John Callan for the decider. Yet another Ardee St. Mary’s clubman, Paddy Beahan’s brother, Kevin, was in for the meeting with Kerry.

Having won three Meath minor medals with Julianstown in the late 1940s, Drogheda-born Alfie had transferred to St. Patrick’s Stamullen – with whom he won an intermediate medal in 1951 – when he was named on the Meath junior side in ’52, and though still to take his leave his teenage years was given the captaincy for what would prove to be a successful Leinster campaign. All-Ireland success followed, the Royals beating London in the final.

Back in his native county, Alfie linked with Naomh Mhuire for the 1953 season. Having won the junior title the previous year, the Drogheda club continued on a winning curve, proving themselves too strong for all others in the senior competition that counted. Their win over neighbours, Oliver Plunkett’s, in the final gave them the Joe Ward Cup for the first time.

Before playing in three further county finals, losing to Roche Emmets in 1958, St. Mary’s in ’60 and Newtown Blues the following year, Mhuires – sadly, no longer in football – would win the senior grade’s Old Gaels Cup twice, and along with Alfie Monk, provide Jim ‘Red’ Meehan to the ’57 All-Ireland side.

A regular on the Louth side in the latter part of the 1950s, the stylish and very effective Alfie was off the county scene for a number of years before making a comeback for the 1963/’64 National League. He had his final outing against Dublin in Croke Park in February, ’64.

That didn’t, however, end his association with the game. He continued to play for Naomh Mhuire and in more recent times, was a steward at Croke Park. Resplendent in his green blazer, he would always have a word for those from his native county – this writer included – with whom he came in contact. His handshake was never watery, always genuine.

You can only imagine the number of Louth supporters who’d have been at Alfie’s funeral service and at the graveside had the current restrictions not been in place.