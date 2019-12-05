Louth GAA
Senior champions Newtown Blues among Louth GAA clubs to confirm 2020 management
Darren Moore, extreme right, is the new manager of Newtown Blues.
Darren Moore has been appointed manager of three-in-a-row senior championship winners Newtown Blues.
The Blues clubman, who served as a selector this year, replaces Ronan Phillips, the latter having departed following the Leinster Championship loss to Ballyboden St. Enda's.
Moore is well-regarded within Louth, having coached the U14 development squad in 2019 as well as taking charge of his club's U16 outfit.
Meanwhile, Paddy White has committed to St. Patrick's for a second season.
The former club captain led the Lordship natives to the quarter-final of the senior championship, while also helping the Páirc Eamoin charges to mid-table in Division One.
