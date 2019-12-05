Senior champions Newtown Blues among Louth GAA clubs to confirm 2020 management

Darren Moore has been appointed manager of three-in-a-row senior championship winners Newtown Blues.

The Blues clubman, who served as a selector this year, replaces Ronan Phillips, the latter having departed following the Leinster Championship loss to Ballyboden St. Enda's.

Moore is well-regarded within Louth, having coached the U14 development squad in 2019 as well as taking charge of his club's U16 outfit.

Meanwhile, Paddy White has committed to St. Patrick's for a second season.

The former club captain led the Lordship natives to the quarter-final of the senior championship, while also helping the Páirc Eamoin charges to mid-table in Division One.

CLICK HERE AND HERE FOR MORE.