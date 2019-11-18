Naomh Máirtín appoint serial Louth SFC winning manager

Naomh Máirtín have appointed three-time Louth SFC winning manager Fergal Reel as their new supremo.

The Armagh man guided St. Patrick’s to the ultimate success in 2011, 2012 and 2014 and replaces Jim Farrell who, in his five seasons at the helm, took The Jocks to two senior finals as well as winning a pair of Cardinal O’Donnell Cups.

Reel returned to train Pat’s last year under Gerry Cumiskey, while he has had spells in Monaghan and Down, Clontibret O’Neill’s and Mayobridge among the clubs he has been charged with.

Máirtíns’ senior final conquerors, Newtown Blues, are searching for Ronan Phillips’ replacement after the man who presided over their three-in-a-row handed in his notice.

