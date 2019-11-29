Further managerial appointments at Louth GAA clubs

Dundalk Gaels have appointed Wayne McKeever as manager for 2020.

The O’Connell’s clubman, who recently finished a two-year stint with Dreadnots, replaces Paul Morgan with The Ramparts side, who will compete in the senior championship and Division Two of the league.

McKeever is well regarded locally for his intermediate championship wins with O’Connell’s and St. Joseph’s.

Fellow Division Two outfit, Kilkerley Emmets have named a management team consisting of Ciarán Carragher, Mark Clifford, Seán Doherty and Shane Lennon for the new year.

Emmets lost this year’s intermediate final to Mattock Rangers, having finished in mid-table of Division Two.

Elsewhere, Gary Thornton has returned to the Cooley Kickhams hotseat, replacing the departed Mark Copeland.