CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship
REVEALED | Dundalk Democrat Louth GAA IFC team of the year, in association with the Louth and Proud Podcast
David Reid has been included in this year's IFC team of the year following his excellent displays for Mattock Rangers. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
1 Mike Englishby (Mattock Rangers)
2 Alan Caraher (Mattock Rangers)
3 Niall McKeown (Mattock Rangers)
4 Dáire Englishby (Mattock Rangers)
5 Brendan Leacy (Mattock Rangers)
6 Cathal Bellew (Kilkerley Emmets)
7 Andrew Smyth (St. Bride's)
8 Adrian Reid (Mattock Rangers)
9 Seánie Crosbie (St. Kevin's)
10 Seán Marry (St. Bride's)
11 Tadhg McEnaney (Kilkerley Emmets)
12 Ryan Lenaghan (Mattock Rangers)
13 Ryan Burns (Hunterstown Rovers)
14 Shane Lennon (Kilkerley Emmets)
15 David Reid (Mattock Rangers)
Dundalk Democrat/Louth and Proud player of the year: David Reid (Mattock Rangers)
