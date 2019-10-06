CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship
LISTEN | Mattock and Proud! Dan Bannon was 'a spoilt Mammy’s boy the last time' Rangers won a championship
Mattock Rangers returned to the senior grade on Sunday afternoon after seeing off Kilkerley Emmets in the CTI Business Solutions IFC final in Stabannon.
Afterwards, Caoimhín Reilly caught up with midfielder Dan Bannon.
