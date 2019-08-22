Derry City 'probably the hardest draw' Dundalk FC could have got ahead of FAI Cup showdown

Vinny Perth reckons Derry City was “probably the hardest draw” that treble-chasing Dundalk FC could have been handed in the Extra.ie FAI Cup second round, a last 16 tie which must be decided at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday night (kick-off: 7:45pm).

Dundalk are unbeaten in 20 games in domestic competition, but Derry have posed the biggest threat to that long undefeated record which dates back to mid-April. It includes 18 wins and two draws, both of which ended 2-2 against Declan Devine’s side, in May and July.

The Candystripes are the only club in history to win the treble of the League, FAI Cup and League Cup, back in 1989, and they already await in the final of the EA SPORTS Cup next month.

Always regarded as ‘a good cup team’ since joining the League of Ireland in 1985, Derry have not reached the FAI Cup final in five years – then losing to St. Patrick’s Athletic – having last lifted the trophy in 2012, beating the Saints, when managed by Devine.

Their returning manager has this season brought spirit back to Foyleside. As well as making it to the League Cup decider, they sit in fourth in the Premier Division – just three points off Bohemians and guaranteed 2020 European qualification through the league.

Derry will certainly have their eyes on the country’s biggest cup prize, but they must do without their top goalscorer, David Parkhouse, through suspension on Friday. However, their form, and recent results against Dundalk, make them a very dangerous opponent, says Perth.

“Derry is a difficult tie – it’s probably the hardest draw, more or less, that we could have got in the FAI Cup,” Perth – who has dismissed treble talk – said. “We have been unfortunate in that sense. We’ll be ready and we’ll keep the team as fresh as we can.

“Derry stand in our way in two competitions. They’re a good side. It’s a proper test for us. This is where we want to be, this is what we want to be doing, pushing ourselves all the time. It’s a big weekend ahead of us.”

Perth pointed to his team’s hectic schedule, which has been brought about by six outings in Europe. There will be no let-up, either, as they face back-to-back league fixtures against UCD next week, as well as a rescheduled trip to Sligo the following Monday.

They come into this tie in hot form, having bounced back from their UEFA Europa League exit by hammering Finn Harps 5-0 in the league on Friday and Bohemians 6-1 in the EA SPORTS Cup semi-final on Monday.

“Derry on Friday is our sixth game in 17 days,” Perth – who fully utilised his squad in those two wins – noted. “We’ve scored 11 goals in our last two games and we need to finish the week off.

“As soon as we finish the week off, we’ve got UCD on Monday, so there are a lot of games ahead of us and a lot of football to be played. All we can do is just take one game at a time and just be really focused on it.”

This season, both Dundalk and Cork City – having faced each other in the past four finals – are looking to become the first club since Shamrock Rovers over 50 years ago to reach a fifth consecutive FAI Cup decider.

While Dundalk saw off First Division Cobh Ramblers 1-0 in this year’s first round thanks to a second-half Georgie Kelly header at Saint Colman’s Park, Derry left it even later at home to struggling Wexford where Parkhouse netted in their 1-0 victory.

Derry come into this last 16 clash after a 2-0 home defeat by Rovers in the league last Friday, having won their previous four outings in all competitions.

Dundalk also won 2-0 at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium back in March, in the sides’ first meeting of the season, thanks to goals from Seán Murray and Patrick Hoban.

Having then drawn 2-2 at Oriel Park in May – where Derry came from two goals behind – Hoban appeared to have won the most recent encounter, in the North in July, with a late header, only for Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe to snatch a point with a 95th-minute equaliser.

Dundalk knocked Derry out of the FAI Cup in both 2017, 4-0 in the first round, and 2016, where they edged through the semi-final after a replay at The Brandywell, where The Lilywhites are unbeaten since 2012.

Friday’s tie must be decided on the night, with extra-time and penalties if required.

In team news released by the club ahead of the game, a fully-fit squad has been reported with the exception of defender Cameron Dummigan (ankle) who is ‘doubtful’, while midfielder Robbie Benson may not yet be ready to join the matchday squad.

Referee for the game is Robert Harvey, his assistants are Robert Clarke and Mark Gavin, with Damien MacGraith the fourth official.

Having banked €600 for the Temple Street Foundation with six goals against Bohs on Monday – and €1,200 in total so far – Dundalk will look to add to the pot when they once again don their purple kit for cup competition in Derry.