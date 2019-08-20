Dundalk FC face 'away' EA SPORTS Cup final against Derry City

Dundalk FC's EA SPORTS Cup final clash with Derry City is to be played at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Saturday, September 14, with kick-off at 8pm.

It follows today's draw, which comes in the aftermath of The Lilywhites 6-1 hammering of Bohemians in last night's semi-final.

Vinny Perth's charges were due to face Shamrock Rovers on Friday, September 13, a game which will now be played on a different date.

Derry are holders of the competition and hosted the 2018 final against Cobh Ramblers. The Lilywhites last won the competition in 2017, overcoming Rovers in Tallaght on that occasion.