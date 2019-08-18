Domestic treble talk 'banned', but Dundalk FC can qualify for EA SPORTS Cup final on Monday night

Dundalk FC “haven’t mentioned the T word”, with treble talk banned, says John Gill. However, there is no doubt that it will come fully into focus if the double holders overcome Bohemians in the EA SPORTS Cup semi-final at Oriel Park on Monday night (kick-off: 7:45pm).

Derry City are the only club to ever achieve the domestic treble of the league, FAI Cup and League Cup in League of Ireland history, back in 1989, and The Candystripes are standing in Dundalk’s way of equalling that history-making season.

Current holders Derry already await in the final of this competition, having beaten Waterford after extra-time at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium a fortnight ago, and Dundalk will head there on Friday for a mouth-watering FAI Cup last-16 clash.

Monday’s EA SPORTS Cup tie against Bohs is first on the agenda and head coach Vinny Perth has admitted that this trophy, understandably, is third on their list of priorities.

First-team coach Gill says there has been no treble talk in the camp, as the formidable Lilywhites continue to take a game-by-game approach.

“We haven’t mentioned the T word,” Gill said. “We have kind of banned that from the players. What we do mention is the next game; honestly, I know it’s a cliché and people accuse me of speaking in clichés, but it’s not.

“It’s the next game, the next training session. We were in on Saturday to recover, we trained Sunday morning with Bohs in mind. This group is like a well-oiled machine. I’ve come into it, but it is a pleasure to be around the group.”

In their double winning years of 2015 and 2018, Dundalk lost in the EA SPORTS Cup semi-finals, at Galway United on penalties and 1-0 at Cobh Ramblers last year, as they agonisingly missed out on a shot at the treble.

Their opponents this time, Bohemians are fresh from hitting double figures, as they annihilated UCD 10-1 at Dalymount Park on Friday to remain in pole position for European qualification through the league. That is despite not winning away since June, and only once on the road since April.

Gill – who watched The Gypsies steal victory against Shelbourne in the FAI Cup the previous weekend – has acknowledged that Keith Long’s men have been their most difficult opponent this year.

Dundalk won both league meetings at Oriel Park thanks to injury-time penalties, either side of a 2-0 success in Dublin. The first of those wins, on April 15, was the beginning of what is a long unbeaten domestic run for the reigning champions, totalling 19 matches.

“It’s going to be a difficult game. Of all the teams, Bohs are probably the one who have tested us really the most,” Gill said. “That’s no disrespect to anybody else. But Bohs have really tested us.

“They’re a young, vibrant team. I went to watch them last week (vs Shelbourne) and they were very, very good. We had someone there on Friday (vs UCD).

“I don’t know what kind of team they’ll pick; they have tended to rotate in the cup, but I think they’ll put out their strongest team because I think they’ll want to get to a cup final as well. There’s a huge prize at stake here.

“We will definitely be putting out the strongest team available to us. It’s nice that we can rotate and not take away from the quality that we have.”

Dundalk rested a number of players for Friday’s 5-0 home win over Finn Harps in the Premier Division, with Patrick Hoban, Jamie McGrath and John Mountney coming off the bench while Seán Gannon and Andy Boyle were unused substitutes.

That, Gill says, leaves the squad in rude health for Monday.

“Absolutely, that does allow you to do that, and that’s what is needed,” he said, asked on possible rotation for Monday. “I think in years previous to this, the previous manager probably didn’t have the strength in depth, through no fault of his own – through probably budgetary constraints.

“But the owners have allowed the management team to build a really strong squad; we’re utilising that squad and we will continue to utilise it to its full maximum until the end of the season.”

Gill confirmed that Robbie Benson has returned to training after the rib injury he suffered against Qarabag, with the midfielder “probably a week away”, as the medical room starts to clear at Oriel Park.

Dundalk have beaten Saint Patrick’s Athletic 2-1 at Richmond Park and UCD 3-1 at home to reach the last four of this competition, and will again wear their purple kit in support of the Temple Street Foundation.

Meanwhile, Bohs – who lost 3-0 at Oriel Park in this competition last season – saw off Cabinteely 2-1 and Cork City 2-0, both at Dalymount Park, to reach this stage.

Six-time winners Dundalk are the second-most successful club in League Cup history behind Derry, last lifting it in 2017, while three-time winners Bohs are looking to bag the trophy for the first time since 2009.

If you were to not count February’s Leinster Senior Cup loss to Athlone Town, Dundalk are coming up to a year unbeaten at Oriel Park, going back to an injury-time penalty defeat by Shamrock Rovers on August 28 last.

Monday’s tie will be played to a finish, with extra-time and spot-kicks if required.

For those outside of the Republic of Ireland, the game is available to purchase on Dundalk TV, through the club’s official website, at a cost of €3.99.