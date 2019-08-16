SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
LISTEN | 'That's 21 domestic games unbeaten (for Dundalk FC). If that's struggling, I wouldn't mind struggling a bit more...'
Dundalk FC stuck five goals past Finn Harps at Oriel Park last night to maintain their advantage over Shamrock Rovers at the top of the league table.
Following the match, Keith Wallace caught up with first-team coach John Gill to discuss the victory.
