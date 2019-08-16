SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
LISTEN | Dundalk FC midfielder Seán Murray discusses his fitness and what the remainder of the season holds
SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
Dundalk FC returned to league action in convincing style on Friday night with a 5-0 win over Finn Harps.
Seán Murray played the 90 minutes in midfield and caught up with The Democrat's Keith Wallace after the game.
Listen above!
Click here to listen to John Gill's post-match interview.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on