Can Dundalk FC continue their devastating goalscoring record against Derry City?

Are Derry City the toughest possible opponent Dundalk FC could have drawn in the second round of the FAI Cup, especially away from home?

Or, is a tie with The Candystripes the perfect pull from a pool which contained representatives of both League of Ireland divisions and various non-leagues?

Gut feeling would suggest the former, but the stats contradict this assessment somewhat given Derry’s tendency to draw the best from Vinny Perth’s side.

In the last nine meetings of the teams, home and away, in all competitions, Dundalk haven’t lost, have scored four goals on four occasions and registered 27 in all. That’s devastating whatever way you look at it.

Although, Derry are the only team to deny The Lilywhites a domestic victory on more than one occasion this campaign, following consecutive 2-2 draws at Oriel Park and The Brandywell.

That, of course, would provide backing to the notion that Dundalk are facing the sternest possible challenge to their kingpinship where the FAI Cup is concerned.

And with Derry forward Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe in outstanding form, the task isn’t one to be envious of. They are, though, without top-scorer David Parkhouse through suspension, which is a blow to Declan Devine’s team, who lost to Shamrock Rovers in the league last Friday night.

The Lilywhites’ superiority lies in midfield, where Chris Shields is prone to delivering Man of the Match displays against Derry. Seán Murray has fond memories of the Bogside venue having scored their earlier in the year and he could be a potent option alongside the visitors’ towering No.5.

“In my opinion, over the last number of weeks and months he’s been the best midfield player in the league,” said Devine of midfielder Gerardo Bruna recently.

That theory will be put to the test with Shields on the pitch.

OMEN

Dundalk have faced Derry twice in this competition over recent years, in 2016 and ’17, winning after a replay in the semi-final three years ago before thrashing Kenny Shiels’ men 12 months later.

For those interested in reading into omens, The Lilywhites progressed to the final both years, losing to Cork City. The Rebels remain in the FAI Cup, too, and travel to Galway United on Friday night.

Away from the realms of fantasy, though, this is a game Dundalk are more than capable of winning, if they bring their ‘A’ game.

Doubt is what the team appears to thrive on and they rarely fail to perform.

There’ll be no replay, extra-time and penalties being on hand if necessary. But Dundalk are backed to win it in the 90 minutes, with Patrick Hoban to strike.