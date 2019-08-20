Anchor Tours Senior Hurling Championship
Knockbridge or Fechin's can qualify for senior hurling decider as Moninne and Ogs/Mattock vie for semi-final place
Anchor Tours Senior Hurling Championship
St. Fechins' Paul Matthews in action against Naomh Moninne last week. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Anchor Tours SHC
Darver - 7pm - 22.08.19
A repeat of last year’s final and the recent senior hurling league decider, both of these outfits enter with a 100 percent record.
Knockbridge’s goalscoring threat has been evident in recent weeks and that can propel them to a second senior final on the trot.
A spectacle well worth taking in on Thursday night, with there being needle among the teams.
VERDICT: Knockbridge
Naomh Moninne vs Pearse Óg/Mattock Rangers
Darver - 8:30pm - 22.08.19
Although both are winless after two games, there is more than town pride at stake for this Dundalk derby.
A place in the semi-final is the reward for the victor, with Naomh Moninne entering the clash as firm favourites on the evidence of the opening rounds of competition.
However, two years’ ago, Ógs/Mattock gave Moninne a stern examination on their way to the title. Expect something similar, if they do eventually fall short.
VERDICT: Moninne
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on