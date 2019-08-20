Knockbridge or Fechin's can qualify for senior hurling decider as Moninne and Ogs/Mattock vie for semi-final place

Anchor Tours SHC

Knockbridge vs St. Fechin’s

Darver - 7pm - 22.08.19

A repeat of last year’s final and the recent senior hurling league decider, both of these outfits enter with a 100 percent record.

Knockbridge’s goalscoring threat has been evident in recent weeks and that can propel them to a second senior final on the trot.

A spectacle well worth taking in on Thursday night, with there being needle among the teams.

VERDICT: Knockbridge

Naomh Moninne vs Pearse Óg/Mattock Rangers

Darver - 8:30pm - 22.08.19

Although both are winless after two games, there is more than town pride at stake for this Dundalk derby.

A place in the semi-final is the reward for the victor, with Naomh Moninne entering the clash as firm favourites on the evidence of the opening rounds of competition.

However, two years’ ago, Ógs/Mattock gave Moninne a stern examination on their way to the title. Expect something similar, if they do eventually fall short.

VERDICT: Moninne