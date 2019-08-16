Knockbridge take a step closer to senior hurling final after win over Pearse Óg/Mattock in high-scorer

Anchor Tours SHC round two

Knockbridge 3-26 Pearse Óg/Mattock Rangers 2-15

Knockbridge’s scoring spree against Pearse Óg/Mattock Rangers underlines their credentials as the team to beat in this year’s hurling championship.

The holders were minus several key players, but eased to an expected victory, even if the combination offered an impressive second half account of themselves, scoring 2-11.

But the outcome was never in doubt following the Reds’ completely dominant first half effort, where they struck 1-17 to their opponents’ four points. They were already 0-11 to three in front by the time Gary Hall hit the net and with Conor Deane, Gerry McKeown and Shane Fennell firing missiles from all angles between the posts the gap continued to yearn.

To their credit, the underdogs re-emerged the more impressive and after a four-point return to no reply, a run which Fennell put an end to, Mattie Boland picked out the top corner to reduce the deficit to 11. Another major from Shane Callan had the combo to within an unlikely six, 1-21 to 2-12.

But Knockbridge hit turbo boost across the closing period, James Costelloe shooting 1-3 and substitute Ronan Molloy a goal to leave their side 14 clear at full-time.

Knockbridge: James King; Stephen Hoey (0-1), Conor Kerrigan, Mark Wallace; Andrew Smyth, Ricky McKeown, Stephen Kettle; James Costelloe (1-4), Conor Deane (0-4); Gerry McKeown (0-4), Gavin Kerrigan, Seán Marry (0-1); Robert Wallace (0-2), Gary Hall (1-2), Shane Fennell (0-7, two frees & one 65)

Subs: Dáire McKiernan (0-1) for G Kerrigan, Kerrigan for Marry, Ronan Molloy (1-0) for R McKeown, Oisín Kirk for R Wallace, Ronan Murphy for Smyth

Pearse Óg/Mattock Rangers: Keith McLoughlin; Mike Lyons, Noel Callan, Richie Scanlon; Peter Mullen, Eoin McKeown, Aidan Callan (0-1); Gerard Smyth, Shane Callan (1-1); Mattie Myles (0-1), Brian Minogue (0-2), David Ryan (0-8, four frees & two 65s); Mattie Boland (1-0), Andrew McCrave (0-2), Paul McGauley

Subs: Cathal Minogue for Myles, Myles for McGauley, Tyrone Byrne for Boland

Referee: Máirtín McGann