Dundalk FC's European performance should be analysed according to the club's ambition, writes Keith Wallace

Dundalk FC are determined to make waves on the continent and it is up to the current players to sink or swim in the club’s ambition. That was the take from Vinny Perth’s comments in the wake of another deflating European exit.

The cold, harsh reality is that Dundalk did not win a European game in six attempts this year, and, if being honest, they didn’t really deserve to. One of only two goals they managed to score – in almost 600 minutes of football – was a consolation.

Supporters, of course, will be – and have been – reminded to remember the journey that Dundalk have travelled since 2012, and that is fair enough. Expectations are undoubtedly at an all-time high, but the club must take responsibility for that.

The owners, management team and players have constantly spoken about European group stage football. Perth reaffirmed it once more mere minutes after the final whistle blew against Slovan Bratislava.

“We’ve got to get this club to the next stage, the next level. We spoke to the players this week about the club is going to the next level so it’s up to the players to go to the next level with us,” Perth said.

“That is the plan and ultimately that’s our goal – to be in around the play-offs or group stages of the Europa League – and I believe we can get there.”

One should always be outwardly ambitious, but Dundalk as a club really do seem to believe they can make a mark at the highest level. With that, their performances this year should be analysed accordingly.

Domestically is a different matter altogether. Dundalk will win the league again, more than likely at a canter, and collect a fifth title in six years. Their status as the best team in the country is undisputed and these golden days should not be taken for granted.

The performances of Perth, John Gill and Ruaidhrí Higgins in the dugout – in extremely difficult circumstances under the shadow of Stephen Kenny – must be applauded. They have performed magnificently, particularly given the heat that they felt when trailing Shamrock Rovers by 13 points in April.

Come November, it will be hailed as yet another successful season. This league crown will taste particularly sweet for both Perth – as he attempts to emerge from that shadow – and Gill, 11 years on from being treated poorly by the club after winning the First Division.

However, that is for a different day. The truth is that the European games made for hard, uncomfortable viewing.

There was a serious amount of pressure on the Riga tie and the club would have taken victory any way it came. It is difficult to assess what level Riga – not long in existence – are at. However, they have gone on to eliminate Piast Gliwice and HJK Helsinki, both on away goals, after 4-4 and 3-3 aggregate draws respectively.

What that does show is the importance of away goals – Dundalk did not score any this year, failing to do so for the first time in a European campaign since 2002.

Realistically, Dundalk were always going to struggle against group stage regulars Qarabag in the following round of the Champions League, although the final 15 minutes of the first leg was the most exciting part of the summer. Qarabag went on to lose to APOEL at the next stage, further highlighting how far away Dundalk are.

‘Luck of the draw’ is constantly mentioned when it comes to UEFA competition, but the reality is that Dundalk did get lucky with Slovan. It was not the easiest draw, but, in the third round of a European tournament, it was certainly up there.

Slovan – with no notable results in recent years – had exited the Champions League in the first qualifying round to Sutjeska (Montenegro), a team with a dreadful European record. Sutjeska were wiped away by APOEL in the following round, and then lost home and away to Linfield in the Europa League.

It’s a form-line that has to be seriously considered when analysing The Lilywhites’ performance, and 4-1 defeat, against Slovan. Classy French midfielder Bastien Héry – who has long been interested in signing for Dundalk – was a key figure in the Belfast side’s 5-3 aggregate win.

Much has been made this year of potential foreign imports to help Dundalk step up a level in Europe. Chairman Mike Treacy said they want to achieve similar success to Qarabag, who have Brazilian, Spanish, French and Croatian players in their ranks.

Perhaps they should have looked closer to home last month – particularly given their midfield woes. Linfield now face Qarabag in an intriguing play-off round tie.

It was interesting to hear Perth reference the 2016 European run in his post-match press conference last week. He spoke a lot about luck being involved. It’s true, too, as was the case when Shamrock Rovers landed group stage football in 2011.

“People look back with rose-tinted glasses,” Perth said. “We were completely and utterly outplayed by BATE Borisov away from home. We had a special night here to qualify. We won on away goals in Iceland.

“The margins are so fine at this level for teams of our standard, whether it’s teams from Latvia or Ireland, or whoever the case may be. They’re fine margins.”

Of course, luck will always play a part in football. However, a lot of the time fortune favours the brave, and there is no doubt that Kenny would have approached the first leg in Bratislava in a much more positive manner to claim an away goal.

Perth has put more emphasis on defensive duties this year, something which he also spoke about after the loss to Slovan.

“I felt coming into the tie the one thing that we’ve done in the club is improve the club defensively,” he said. “That has almost been thrown as a criticism of the staff.”

Riga’s free-scoring exploits in their two subsequent ties suggest Dundalk did successfully nullify the Latvians’ threat. However, in doing so, they also sacrificed the exciting, attacking football that, more often than not, resulted in an away goal under Kenny.

It must also be said that eight goals conceded against Qarabag and Slovan – and the manner of some of those, particularly against the latter – paints a different picture of their defensive solidity. That said, some experienced players made mistakes that the manager cannot legislate for.

Last Tuesday was the first time since 2002 that Dundalk – then operating as a First Division club – conceded three goals in a home European game. An injury-time breakaway or not, it says something.

Europe displayed Dundalk with Perth’s stamp. This is not a criticism – it his footballing philosophy and how he wants his team to play.

However, they appeared paralysed by fear, almost, in their performances. That was perhaps due to pressure, both internally and externally, and uncharacteristic misjudgements may have been a result of such. But, whatever the reasons, this was not the Dundalk we are used to seeing in Europe.

It must be said, it is unfair to compare Perth with Kenny. After all, Perth was a major figure in Kenny’s success at the club. It was always expected that he would want to put his own mould on the team. It is also his first year, really, as a manager. Kenny was 14 years in senior management when he arrived at the club. Everything must be reviewed in context, and lessons will no doubt be learned.

However, a Shamrock Rovers team with less quality were a joy to watch in Europe this year, as hard as that is to admit. They won both their home legs, scored seven goals across four games, and, in the end, should really have seen off Apollon Limassol – who defeated Lazio and Marseille in the group stages last season. It’s fair to say Apollon are much better than Slovan.

Dundalk’s European performances over the past five years always excited supporters, and the wider public, and gave hope for the future. They excited PEAK6 enough to buy the club and raise expectations even further.

Under Kenny, one would look forward to displays where Dundalk never felt inferior or lacked self-belief, whoever the opposition. You always expected to score on the road. You never felt that this year – if anything, it was the opposite.

While ‘Europa League 2’ – UEFA’s new third-tier competition which is yet to be given an official title, due to launch in 2021 – is on the horizon, this year suggests Dundalk may need a rethink when it comes to Europe and what is realistically achievable in this sphere.

They did bank €1.2 million this summer, which sounds sizeable, but they will need every penny of it, and more, to keep the current show on the road.

Talk of imports to improve the squad in Europe is a relevant discussion, but it would take a level of investment that, even for their wealthy owners, would hardly make business sense. Whatever the financial package, attracting such players, to Oriel Park and Dundalk, is an obstacle. Still, there are gems like Héry out there.

It’s a crossroads, really, for the club, who must evaluate this squad and decide whether to gamble domestic dominance by dismantling it for the chance to get lucky in Europe by overhauling the team with a foreign flavour.

It may be the case that, given the Americans’ ambitions, they have no choice but to roll the dice, and put their money where their mouth is.