Qarabag vs Dundalk FC second leg to be broadcast live on TV

Eir Sport will broadcast the second leg of Dundalk FC's UEFA Champions League qualifier against Qarabag on Wednesday night.

The Lilywhites travel to Azerbaijan having earned a 1-1 draw at Oriel Park - a game which eir also carried live coverage of.

Kick-off is 6pm Irish time, with the broadcast beginning in advance.

Announced ⚽️



Qarabag vs @DundalkFC LIVE next week on eir sport 1. #LOIinEurope pic.twitter.com/LqQzswbOoc — eir Sport (@eirSport) July 25, 2019

CLICK HERE AND HERE FOR DETAILS OF WEDNESDAY NIGHT'S FIRST LEG