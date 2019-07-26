UEFA Champions League
Qarabag vs Dundalk FC second leg to be broadcast live on TV
Dundalk FC's Patrick Hoban nods home the leveller during Wednesday night's Champions League qualifier first leg against Qarabag. (Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile)
Eir Sport will broadcast the second leg of Dundalk FC's UEFA Champions League qualifier against Qarabag on Wednesday night.
The Lilywhites travel to Azerbaijan having earned a 1-1 draw at Oriel Park - a game which eir also carried live coverage of.
Kick-off is 6pm Irish time, with the broadcast beginning in advance.
— eir Sport (@eirSport) July 25, 2019
Qarabag vs @DundalkFC LIVE next week on eir sport 1. #LOIinEurope pic.twitter.com/LqQzswbOoc
