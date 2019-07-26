UEFA Champions League

Qarabag vs Dundalk FC second leg to be broadcast live on TV

UEFA Champions League

Dundalk FC's Patrick Hoban nods home the leveller during Wednesday night's Champions League qualifier first leg against Qarabag. (Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile)

Eir Sport will broadcast the second leg of Dundalk FC's UEFA Champions League qualifier against Qarabag on Wednesday night.

The Lilywhites travel to Azerbaijan having earned a 1-1 draw at Oriel Park - a game which eir also carried live coverage of.

Kick-off is 6pm Irish time, with the broadcast beginning in advance.

