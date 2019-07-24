UEFA Champions League
'We've shown that we're more than a match for them' - Dundalk FC to take second leg to Qarabag
Dundalk FC come from behind to rescue a draw against Qarabag in their UEFA Champions League second round qualifier first leg at Oriel Park on Wednesday night.
Patrick Hoban pounced to level with 13 minutes to play to keep the tie firmly alive ahead of next week's return game in Azerbaijan.
Afterwards, Keith Wallace caught up with Seán Gannon to discuss the game.
