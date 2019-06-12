COMMENT | How can clubs input to Louth GAA when their forum is cancelled at the flick of a switch?

Your writer’s weekly chat with his Louth GAA man in the know saw more questions develop as the lack of answers were forthcoming.

“Why was Monday night’s meeting called off,” I inquired?

“That’s the million dollar question, I don’t know,” being the reply.

But could it be that the reason is obvious? Results, being so bad, having provided a whiff of the smouldering lava which saw the powers that be run a mile upon the possibility of being dropped into the pit in front of the County Board?

Had the chairman not been available, the duty of conducting the meeting falls on his deputy, Paddy McMahon, who is never one to shirk responsibility and is, indeed, a former head of the Co Board.

Since May 8, Louth have played 15 competitive matches, covering senior, junior, minor and U20 football and adult hurling. The Democrat have been ever-presents among the dwindling crowds.

Twelve of those affairs have ended in defeat. The losing margins read as follows: Eight, 18, 20, one, 26, eight, five, 23, eight, 16, seven, three… Average: 12 points.

The club scene is in disarray, adult league fixtures threw in on Tuesday night last, giving teams six days’ notice, following weeks of no games and nothing bar second string matches going this weekend.

It’s been written in these pages and elsewhere that clubs have to start taking responsibility and pressing the top table at meetings, as opposed to just turning up and passing the time. Yet their forum for questioning, probing and saying what needs to be said was postponed in the manner of flicking a switch, a simple message sent out on Sunday night, approximately 24 hours in advance of the ball being thrown in at Darver.

The text read: “A Chara,

“The June County Board Meeting has been rescheduled to take place on Monday the 17th of June at 8pm in the LCE.

“There will be no County Board Meeting tomorrow night. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.

“Please ensure your delegate is made aware of same.”

No reason. No explanation. No…

I’m sure there are a few particular delegates who spent the night in close contact with the roof as Louth GAA took another step towards the wall.

CLICK HERE, HERE AND HERE FOR MORE