WATCH | Highlights of Dundalk FC's 3-0 victory over Finn Harps

Dundalk FC coasted to an 11th win from 12 games to go five points clear at the summit of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Saturday night.

Vinny Perth's men put Finn Harps to the sword in Ballybofey, with Michael Duffy among the goalscorers.

See below for match highlights, courtesy of Soccer Republic.

.@Dundalkfc extended their lead at the top of the table with a routine win over @FinnHarpsFC including a great assist by John Mountney for a Michael Duffy header. pic.twitter.com/UPX91ffksm — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) June 9, 2019

