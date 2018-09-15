Louth's 2019 O'Byrne Cup campaign to get underway in early December

Louth's O'Byrne Cup campaign is to get underway in early December, and well in advance of the new year.

The dates of December 8 and 15 have been set aside for the beginning of the pre-season competition.

All matches will have to be settled on the day, but with no extra-time, games ending in a draw will go straight to free-kick shootout, whereby each team will have five efforts from the 45m. Sudden death would ensue should they finish level and so on.

The Reds opened their account with defeat to Longford in last season's O'Byrne Cup, a match which was played between Christmas and the new year, but this is a major step in an earlier direction.

Last week, it was announced that the Allianz National Football Leagues were to get underway in the last week of January. Louth host Longford in their opener.

Louth are yet to appoint a senior team manager, though former county forward Darren Clarke is know a known member of the selection committee who are believed to be close to recommending Pete McGrath's successor.