Former Dundalk FC favourite McMillan backs O'Donnell to recover from leg break

Former Dundalk FC striker David McMillan has backed his former 'skipper, Stephen O'Donnell, to recover from the leg break he suffered against Waterford FC last Friday.

O'Donnell was due for surgery on the injured tibia in his right leg this week, with manager Stephen Kenny speculating that the midfielder may yet return this season while also encouraging others to step forward in the Galwegian's absence.

And McMillan, who won three league titles in the same team as O'Donnell, feels the 32-year-old has the personality to come back as strong as ever.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mirror, in today's eight-page Airtricity League pullout, McMillan said: "It's devastating for him.

"He's been so, so unlucky with injuries. He's such a good guy in the dressing room and such a great player. It's so disappointing for him but Stephen has come back from every setback he's had and this shouldn't be any different."

McMillan recently returned from injury himself and scored in St. Johnstone's last two matches.

See today's Irish Mirror for the full interview.