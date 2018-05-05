Dundalk FC captain Stephen O'Donnell to undergo surgery on broken leg

Dundalk FC captain Stephen O'Donnell will undergo surgery on a broken tibia this weekend.

The midfielder suffered the injury in last night's defeat to Waterford FC at the RSC. No timeframe has been put on his return.

O'Donnell was stretchered off the field after a lengthy period of treatment following a clash with Waterford midfielder Stanley Aborah with team-mates immediately and visibly distressed as the Galwegian wallowed in pain.

"Stephen has a broken leg. The bottom line is that he broke his tibia. He will be having surgery over the weekend. We’ll see from there. He heard a crack when it happened. It is too early to estimate how long he will be out for. We will know more after the surgery," manager Stephen Kenny told dundalkfc.com.

We would like to wish Stephen a speedy recovery.