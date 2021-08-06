Details on National Broadband Plan for Louth expected in October

A Louth TD has said that people across the county should have a date for broadband connection under the National Broadband Plan in October

Sinn Féin TD and spokesperson for communications, Ruairí Ó Murchú, said that he had been engaged with the Department of Communications on the NBP.

According to Deputy Ó Murchú, he has met with Department of Communication officials seeking timelines for the delivery of broadband.

“Over the last number of months, I have been extensively engaged with various parties involved in the rollout of the broadband plan,” said Deputy Ó Murchú.

“As people know, there were delays to site surveys and connections because of the Covid 19 pandemic and the time will have to be made up but I am advised that those who are waiting to get connected will know when they can expect to be online when the updated plan is published in October.

“There is also work being undertaken on an acceleration plan to try to shave a number of years off the last customers’ connection dates.”

According to Ó Murchú, he is seeking interim solutions for those who still may have to wait up to five years to be connected.

“There are places in Louth, and around the State, where there is no fibre broadband, weak 3G or 4G; where people cannot even do a Zoom meeting.

“I have raised it with the parties that I have met that interim solutions for these people need to be found. It is easier to wait for fibre broadband when there is a half-decent mobile or satellite connection, including local provider Digiweb, available to you.

“Government needs to engage on the issue of interim solutions while people wait for broadband services.”

According to Deputy Ó Murchú, the government should seek to revive the mobile phone and broadband task force to look at his interim solutions and examine alternatives, as well as provide people with up to date information.