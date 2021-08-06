06/08/2021

Search our Archive

1452794767265
1452599028110

Details on National Broadband Plan for Louth expected in October

BROADBAND

The National Broadband Plan has been in the works since the previous government

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A Louth TD has said that people across the county should have a date for broadband connection under the National Broadband Plan in October

Sinn Féin TD and spokesperson for communications, Ruairí Ó Murchú, said that he had been engaged with the Department of Communications on the NBP.

According to Deputy Ó Murchú, he has met with Department of Communication officials seeking timelines for the delivery of broadband.

“Over the last number of months, I have been extensively engaged with various parties involved in the rollout of the broadband plan,” said Deputy Ó Murchú.

People in Louth urged to be cautious as Covid-19 cases remain high in the county

“As people know, there were delays to site surveys and connections because of the Covid 19 pandemic and the time will have to be made up but I am advised that those who are waiting to get connected will know when they can expect to be online when the updated plan is published in October.

“There is also work being undertaken on an acceleration plan to try to shave a number of years off the last customers’ connection dates.”

According to Ó Murchú, he is seeking interim solutions for those who still may have to wait up to five years to be connected.

“There are places in Louth, and around the State, where there is no fibre broadband, weak 3G or 4G; where people cannot even do a Zoom meeting.

“I have raised it with the parties that I have met that interim solutions for these people need to be found. It is easier to wait for fibre broadband when there is a half-decent mobile or satellite connection, including local provider Digiweb, available to you.

“Government needs to engage on the issue of interim solutions while people wait for broadband services.”

According to Deputy Ó Murchú, the government should seek to revive the mobile phone and broadband task force to look at his interim solutions and examine alternatives, as well as provide people with up to date information.

Dundalk man sentence for shoving donuts in woman's face

Planned takeover of St John of God Community Services by HSE cancelled at last minute

The move has been welcomed by Sinn Féin TD for Louth, Ruairí Ó Murchú

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group