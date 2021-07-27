Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Water disruption in parts of Dundalk due to burst water main

Reporter:

Reporter

Irish Water have carried out repairs to a burst water main on the Armagh Road in Dundalk. 

Water supply is returning but customers on the Armagh Road, Dundalk and surrounding areas may experience temporary low water pressure, outages and/or air locks this evening, Tuesday 27 July.

Information on how to check for and clear airlocks can be found on the Irish Water website at  www.water.ie/help/supply/ airlocks/.

Speaking about the repair works, Mark Claffey, Irish Water said: “Irish Water understands the inconvenience caused when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we worked to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers as quickly and as safely as possible.

"Irish Water and Louth County Council regrets any inconvenience caused.” 

Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website.

