Ardee Concert Band welcome funding from Government and Council after a year of fundraising standstill

Ardee Concert Band has welcomed two sets of grant funding from the government, after a year of live music being put on standby due to the pandemic.

The funding, from the Department of Education and Louth County Council respectively, will help with the purchase of uniforms and to purchase more sustainable stage lighting

The group said that they were delighted to receive the funding, after fundraising for the group being stuck at a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic

The funding from the Department of Education was announced by Minister Norma Foley, which will total €2,000 for the Ardee Concert Band.

According to Ardee Concert Band, the funding will be spent to buy new uniforms and instruments for any new members of the band.

The total budget for this bursary in 2021 was 100,000, with 39 other organisations also receiving grant aid.

Funding from Louth County Council, which is part of The Community Enhancement Programme (CEP), will be used to update the band’s stage lighting at the Bohemian Centre.

The group has said that they are aiming to be eco friendly, and will be changing the lighting to LED energy-saving lightbulbs.