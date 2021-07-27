Call for clarity on cast iron water pipe in Louth and water discolouration

Councillor John Sheridan is seeking clarity from Irish Water on a persistent discolouration issue in Tallanstown.

"In recent weeks residents in Tallanstown, particularly in the Glyde View estate, have had water discolouration, this has been ongoing for about two years.

"I raised this at the Louth County Council meeting this month and also at a clinic with Irish Water last week.

"Since the meeting, I've had numerous contacts from residents that the problem is reoccurring and is worse than ever.

"Given how localised this issue is, I have asked Irish Water to clarify the status of a cast iron pipe in Tallanstown and if corrosion of this pipe is the issue.

"I have also asked for clarification if the water is officially suitable for consumption.

"Following my requests in recent weeks Irish Water have visited Tallanstown to do "flushing" of the network, but the problem appears to be continuing.

"Many will remember the Boil Water notice for seven months in late 2019 in Tallanstown.

"Near the end of the boil water notice a process called "Ice pegging" was done on one cast iron pipe in Tallanstown.

"My concern is around that particular pipe and if it is that pipe causing an issue.

"I have also been informed of a local resident who got a sample of water in Tallanstown to be tested at school as part of a science project and it appeared to be showing worrying results when compared with other water samples in the region.

"This discolouration is definitely separate from the well publicised issue on the Dundalk supply in recent weeks. I've had reports of discolouration in Dromiskin, Darver and Duffy's Cross ares in recent weeks, but I know Irish Water have given commitments of resolving these issues over coming weeks.

"These issues are not connected as Tallanstown, Louth Village and Knockbridge are still being supplied from their own local supply from the Glyde river and not the Dundalk supply from Cavan Hill treatment plant."