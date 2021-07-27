Local Louth tourism businesses asked to apply for up to €800,000 grant aid

Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Tourism operators in areas like Carlingford will be able to access funding

Tadgh McNally

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A Senator for Louth has urged tourism-based businesses across the county to apply for new funding for visitor attractions, accommodation and activities.

Fianna Fáil's Erin McGreehan has said that the new phase of Fáilte Ireland's Strategic Tourism Business Continuity Scheme would be an “excellent opportunity” for Louth tourism businesses.

Funding opportunities for visitor attractions and outdoor activity operators will be available, with a maximum of €800,000 in funding available.

Accommodation providers like hotels, guesthouses and holiday camps, among others, will also be able to access funding up to €800,000.

“This is an excellent opportunity for Louth tourism enterprises,” said Senator McGreehan.

“This county has some of the best places to come to see and this funding will make the experience better for us locals and the visitors to our beautiful county.”

Applications to the scheme will open on August 5th and will close on September 17th.

