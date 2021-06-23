New test centre established in Marshes Shopping Centre due to rise in Covid-19 cases in Dundalk

A new walk-in Covid-19 test centre is set to open in the Marshes Shopping Centre this afternoon, due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in Dundalk.

Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare says that the centre has been established due to small workplace outbreaks alongside family clusters.

There are also a number of unrelated cases, which the community healthcare group says indicates “a degree of community transmission.”

Dr Augustine Pereira, Director of Public Health North East said that there had been an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases detected in Dundalk in recent weeks.

"There has been a concerning increase in the detection of the Delta variant in Ireland and the department is also investigating probable Variants Of Concern of the delta clade in the county," said Dr Pereira.

Dr Pereira encouraged people in Dundalk, particularly anyone under the age of 40 who has not been vaccinated, to attend the facility for testing.

"Increased community testing is vital to help identify those who are infected and infectious, but unaware that they might be spreading the virus."

The centre will operate as a “walk-in, no appointment necessary” facility, with members of the public only required to bring a photo ID and provide a mobile phone number to receive their results.

The centre is set to operate within car park 1 of the shopping centre and will open at 1pm this afternoon and run until 7pm.

The centre is currently set to run until Sunday evening.

This is the second Covid-19 test centre that has been established in Louth, with the other located in St Brigid's Campus in Ardee.