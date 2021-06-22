Over €140,000 in funding for community projects in disadvantaged areas announced by Louth Council

Louth County Council (LCC) has been allocated over €140,000 to help provide funding to community groups in both disadvantaged and rural areas across the county.
A total of €145,542 has been allocated to LCC under the Community Enhancement Programme (CEP), which will be used to provide funding to community groups in disadvantaged areas to enhance community facilities.
The programme itself is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.
According to LCC, the funding will only cover capital projects including development and renovations of community centres, improvements to parks and common areas, development of playgrounds ect.
The council have also said that adaptations or equipment that may be needed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic are also included.
The closing date for all entries into the programme is 4pm on Friday 16 July, with additional information on the scheme being available at www.louthcoco.ie
