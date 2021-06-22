WATCH: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says continued closure of Dundalk Ice Dome is 'really sad'

The Fine Gael leader made the statement during Questions on Promised Legislation last week

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that "it's really sad" that the Dundalk Ice Dome has been left vacant for so long.

It comes as the Irish Ice Hockey Association have said that they have attempted to either lease or buy the building from Dundalk IT for the last three years.

The Tánaiste called the facility "a really excellent piece of infrastructure", after Independent TD for Kildare South Cathal Berry raised the issue with him during Questions on Promised Legislation in the Dáil last week.

Mr Varadkar said that he will raise the issue with both Higher Education Minister Simon Harris and Junior Minister for Sport Jack Chambers.

