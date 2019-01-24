Kia cee’d: looks are the only missing ingredient

When faced with voting for Continental Irish Car of the Year 2019 the Compact Car sector presented the most difficulty. It boiled down to two outstanding cars vying for my vote – the cee’d and the Ford Focus.

The Focus, the eventual category winner, got my vote but it was marginal as the cee’d is so good. The lack of adventurism in the cee’d design look to make me want to own it, swayed me to the Focus. Mechanicals matter but looks become the differentiator.

The cee’d combines design themes from the Kia family like the rear lights are from the Sportage and the Stonic grille. All good but where’s the cee’d fingerprint?

There’s 4 trim levels, K2 to K5, so choosing is simple and I can’t laud Kia enough for this. There’s 1.0l and 1.4l (K5 only) petrol engines and a diesel. Prices start at €22,695 rising to €28,595 with an automatic DCT K3 for €26,294 (1.4l petrol) – for me the gem in the range. I’m unsure why they are not offering it with the 1.0l petrol engine like in the Stonic. The 1.0l engine is a peach. Responsive, refined and on my test restrained in terms of fuel use. I recorded 5.6l/100kms, the same I get in using our diesel Mondeo and very close to the official figures, impressive.

Specifications on Kias are traditionally high and the cee’d is no exception. I’d avoid the K2 spec as I suspect it is only on sale to allow a low sticker price. The K2 and K3 is where the value is and where most sales will happen. On the K3 you get larger 17 inch alloys, rear privacy glass, rain sensing wipers, auto-dimming rear mirror, automatic climate control with windscreen defogger and a 1 inch bigger infotainment screen c/w Satnav for a tempting €1,400 extra. The boot holds 395 litres of your stuff (>Focus and Golf) with the rear seats folding to take whatever abnormal and infrequent loads you might have.

On the road the cee'd performs with aplomb. No bad road holding manners and always feels assured. Its 120PS of power is sufficient to perform most motoring roles including loads and on road manoeuvres. Like a lot of cars today it is very quiet and hushed.

The cee’d has caught up with Europe’s best. It needs to push on and overtake. I believe looks is the missing ingredient.

www.kia.ie



Under the Hood

Model Tested: Kia cee’d K4

Engine: Petrol 998cc, 120PS, 172Nm

0-100km/hr: 10.9s

Top Speed: 190km/hr

Urban Fuel Consumption: 5.4 l/100kms

Price: €25,695