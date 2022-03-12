Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Fine scores achieved in tough conditions

Mannan Castle Golf Course
MANNAN CASTLE
We are entering the final two weekends of the Spring League 2022. Scores are tight among all three divisions but as we know with your 5 best cards to count it’s never over until it’s over.
Weekend 5 Winners: Div 1 – Barry Hand (PH 11) - 26 pts, Div 2 – Eugene O`Hanlon (PH 15) 28 – pts, Div 3 – Padraig Duffy (PH 21) - 28 pts.
Weekend 6 Winners: Div 1 – Paul McVeigh (PH 10) - 29 pts, Div 2 – Leo Connolly (PH 14) 28 – pts, Div 3 – Stephen McGarvey (PH 19) - 31 pts.
MANNAN CASTLE SENIORS
Mannan Castle Seniors took to the fairways again on Tuesday 1st March. Despite a prolonged delay due to frost there still was a good turnout. Outgoing club president Philip McGovern had 6 pars and one birdie over the 10 holes for an excellent score of 26 points.
Patsy Hoey and Eddie Rouiller were one point adrift on 25 points. Patsy took second on countback and has to be congratulated for an eagle on the fourth hole.
Seniors Result 1st March: 1st Philip McGovern (11) 26pts, 2nd Patsy Hoey (13) 25pts c/b, 3rd Eddie Rouiller (19) 25pts.
Senior Captain Jimmy McMahon invites all club members over 60 years of age to join the seniors club. Competitions take place each Tuesday from 9:30am. Anyone interested can contact Joe Mullen at (086) 8591227.
MANNAN CASTLE LADIES
Fresh from a third-place finish, Jo Morris stepped it up a gear to claim first place this week. Jo and Louise Hanratty both had 25 points, but Jo shaded it on countback helped by a nice birdie on the par three 17th. Congratulations Jo and Louise and well played everyone.
13 Hole Weeky Competition 2nd March 2022: 1st Jo Morris (19) 25 pts, 2nd Louise Hanratty (8) 25 pts.
On St Patricks Day we have Singles Stableford Open format and Friday 18th of March we have an Open 3 Person Team. Call the Proshop to book (042) 966 3308.
