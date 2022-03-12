Search

12 Mar 2022

Late penalty sees Dundalk FC miss the chance to go top of the league

Patrick Hoban of Dundalk in action against Aaron O’Driscoll of Shelbourne

Patrick Hoban of Dundalk in action against Aaron O’Driscoll of Shelbourne. (Photo Eoin Noonan/Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Niall Newberry at Tolka Park

12 Mar 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

SSE Airtricity League 

Shelbourne 1-1 Dundalk FC

Dundalk FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Shelbourne at Tolka Park tonight in the SSE Airtricity League.

The Lilywhites thought they were going joint-top of the table after Patrick Hoban had headed them in front after 69 minutes, but Stephen O’Donnell’s side were cruelly denied by an 86th-minute penalty from Sean Boyd.

O’Donnell made three changes from the team that played out a scoreless draw at Sligo Rovers the previous week, as John Martin and Keith Ward both came into the team, while Mark Hanratty – playing at left-full – was handed a first ever league start.

The opening 20 minutes was largely uneventful, with Hoban’s volley on the edge of the area – following some good Dundalk pressure – the only notable piece of action.

It started to open up after that, and a Sam Bone piledriver from outside the box had to be pushed away by Shelbourne goalkeeper Lewis Webb, as Dundalk looked the more likely.

Shels created some opportunities of their own in the first half, though, with John Ross Wilson volleying off target after Dundalk only half-cleared a Brian McManus set-piece.

Wilson again was in the thick of the action minutes later when he met a Kameron Ledwidge cross from the left at the back post, but the Shels right-back turned over.

The evergreen Keith Ward was enjoying himself on the damp Tolka surface, and his audacious overhead-kick attempt was gathered by Webb after 64 minutes of play.

Five minutes later, Ward’s delightful set-piece delivery from the left was guided into the bottom corner by the head of Hoban right in front of the strong travelling support.

However, Shels were given a chance to equalise from the penalty spot just four minutes from time when Nathan Shepperd collided inside the box with Boyd, who subsequently dispatched after Derek Tomney had penalised and booked the Welsh U21 goalkeeper.

Shelbourne: Lewis Webb; John Ross Wilson, Aaron O’Driscoll, Luke Byrne, Kameron Ledwidge, Conor Kane; Jordan McEneff, Aodh Dervin, Brian McManus; Shane Farrell (Daniel Carr 70), Sean Boyd

Subs not used: Brendan Clarke (gk), Jad Hakiki, Adam Thomas, Stanley Anaebonam, Kyle O’Connor, David Toure, Stephan Negru, Gbemi Arubi

Dundalk FC: Nathan Shepperd; Sam Bone (Dan Williams 61), Mark Connolly, Andy Boyle, Mark Hanratty; Robbie Benson, Greg Sloggett; Steven Bradley (Daniel Kelly HT) (Joe Adams 61), Keith Ward (Paul Doyle 76), John Martin (Lewis Macari 83); Patrick Hoban

Subs not used: Peter Cherrie (gk), Mayowa Animasahun, Ryan O’Kane

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin)

The Commentary Box: Magilton finally speaks out about his turbulent time with Dundalk FC

Sheelan Cup Roundup: County champions start the year with a win

Trip Through Time: Memories of Louth Civil Defence during the Cuban Missile Crisis

Looking back at Dundalk's past, with former Democrat editor Peter Kavanagh

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media