Search

10 Mar 2022

Man fled from garda drugs unit, Dundalk court heard

Man fled from garda drugs unit, Dundalk court heard

Reporter:

Court Reporter

09 Mar 2022 10:00 PM

A man who ran off after members of the local garda drugs unit informed him he was going to be searched, had attempted to swallow a wrap of drugs and spilled some of the powder onto his clothing, Dundalk district court heard last week.

John McDonagh (32) with an address at Crescent Two, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk was charged with obstructing a garda and the unlawful possession of diamorphine and cannabis arising out of the incident on October 5th last.

Court presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern said the defendant ‘did not appear happy’ on seeing members of the Dundalk district drugs unit.

They informed he was going to be searched and he ran off.

The officers gave chase and saw him attempt to swallow two large wraps while he was running.

He spilled a brown substance on himself and a garda fell on the concrete in the course of apprehending him.

The court heard he had 28 previous convictions including having drugs for sale or supply and unlawful possession of drugs.

After hearing the defendant is a carer for his father, Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a three month sentence which she suspended on him entering a bond to be of good behaviour for a year.

Gardai investigate burglary at Dundalk takeaway

Louth County Council spent over €1m in 2021 on B&B emergency accommodation

North East Region Local Authority Homelessness Financial Report End of Year 2021

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media