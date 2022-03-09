Man fled from garda drugs unit, Dundalk court heard

A man who ran off after members of the local garda drugs unit informed him he was going to be searched, had attempted to swallow a wrap of drugs and spilled some of the powder onto his clothing, Dundalk district court heard last week.

John McDonagh (32) with an address at Crescent Two, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk was charged with obstructing a garda and the unlawful possession of diamorphine and cannabis arising out of the incident on October 5th last.

Court presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern said the defendant ‘did not appear happy’ on seeing members of the Dundalk district drugs unit.

They informed he was going to be searched and he ran off.

The officers gave chase and saw him attempt to swallow two large wraps while he was running.

He spilled a brown substance on himself and a garda fell on the concrete in the course of apprehending him.

The court heard he had 28 previous convictions including having drugs for sale or supply and unlawful possession of drugs.

After hearing the defendant is a carer for his father, Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a three month sentence which she suspended on him entering a bond to be of good behaviour for a year.