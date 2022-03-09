Gardai investigate burglary at Dundalk takeaway

Gardaí are investigating the incident
Gardaí are investigating a burglary that took place at the Kitchen Chinese takeaway on Hill Street, Dundalk on Thursday 3rd March 2022.
The incident is believed to have occurred between 3:50am and 4:05am.
Glass was broken in the front door of the premises and a sum of cash was taken during the incident.
Gardai have stated that no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information is being asked to come forward to Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400.
