08 Mar 2022

Louth County Council spent over €1m in 2021 on B&B emergency accommodation

North East Region Local Authority Homelessness Financial Report End of Year 2021

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

08 Mar 2022 9:00 PM

Louth County Council spent €1,008,127 in 2021 on B&B emergency accommodation, including commercial hotels and B&Bs, according to the North East Region Local Authority Homelessness Financial Report End of Year 2021. The report details expenses incurred by the North East region, which comprises Louth, Monaghan and Cavan and shows the total annual expenditure to the end of the reporting quarter.

According to the report, the €1,008,127 spent on B&B emergency accommodation is the most expensive line item, and is included in the category "Unscheduled - Emergency Accommodation including Commercial Hotels and B&Bs". It is however, less than half the initial 2021 expenditure estimate for 2021 of €2,100,000, recorded on the report. Monaghan County Council spent €2,760 on B&B emergency accommodation in 2021 out of an initial 2021 estimate of €25,000, and Cavan County Council spent €92,529 out of a €120,000 initial expenditure estimate. 

The total annual expenditure for 2021 in the North East Region, according to the report, was €2,426,142. The total initial 2021 expenditure estimate was €4,067,812. 

€413,961 was spent by the North East Region on homeless prevention, tenancy sustainment and resettlement supports. The service providers in this category included, Dublin Simon, Peter McVerry Trust, Drogheda Homeless Aid and Hail and Focus Ireland.

Louth County Council spent €187,500 on scheduled supported emergency accommodation for families, to the Peter McVerry Trust at the Oldbridge Family Hub. The local authority also spent €556,610 on scheduled emergency expenditure for singles, with the service providers being Drogheda Homeless Aid, Dundalk/Dublin Simon, Drogheda Women's Refuge and Dundalk Simon.

 

Local News

