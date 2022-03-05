Today's weather in Louth

Weather in Louth
Saturday, is expected to be a dry and sunny day with light winds.
After a cold and frosty start afternoon temperatures will range between 7 and 10 degrees as light to moderate northeast winds fall light and variable.
Cold and mostly dry on Saturday night with just the chance of an isolated shower along eastern and southeastern coasts.
Lowest temperatures of minus 3 to minus 1, there is also the possibility of frost and ice forming again in near calm conditions.
