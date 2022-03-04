Dundalk Sub Aqua trainees complete pool training

Trainees with some of the instructors
Eleven new trainees from Dundalk Sub Aqua recently completed their extensive pool training at the Aura Sports complex.
The training process began last October amidst covid restrictions and lasted six months and also included lectures in the group's clubhouse.
The next stage will see the trainees begin training in the waters of Carlingford lough, in preparation for their first dive in March in Dunfanaghy Co. Donegal.
Then GAA President John Horan turning the sod on the new Louth County Grounds in DKIT last year. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.