Search

03 Mar 2022

Cllr Coffey seeks action on rubbish in Ramparts River in Dundalk

Dundalk Municipal District March meeting

Cllr Coffey seeks action on rubbish in Ramparts River in Dundalk

Cllr Coffey seeks action on rubbish in Ramparts River in Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

03 Mar 2022 9:30 PM

Cllr Emma Coffey raised the issue of rubbish being dumped in the Ramparts River in Dundalk at the Dundalk Municipal District March meeting, and asked if any of the €80,000 in government funding allocated to the Ramparts/Blackwater River, announced recently would go towards drainage works in that area.

Cllr Coffey highlighted the fact that members of Dundalk Tidy Towns committee collected over 60 bags of rubbish and green waste the previous weekend from the river and surroundings, in the area near the windmill in Dundalk. She commented that not just in that particular part of the river but all along the Ramparts, rubbish is being dumped. 

The Dundalk South councillor said that she understands that Dundalk Tidy Towns have a project in the area that they are working on, but wanted to know if any investment is going to be made by the local authority at the Ramparts. She added that "it's an unloved area of the town", which she said could "be made into a fantastic natural biodiversity area".

In response Senior Engineer Mark Johnston told the meeting that the Ramparts is cleaned out regularly but that probably due to the recent flooding, it may have accumulated the bottles and cans. "They're constantly getting thrown in", he commented, adding that "it's a big problem keeping it clear of debris." He also confirmed that money from the €80,000 government funding, would be going towards drainage at the Ramparts River.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media