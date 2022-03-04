Cllr Watters calls for additional access points to Carlingford Greenway
Cllr Antóin Watters has put forward the idea of creating crossings at different places on the Carlingford Greenway to allow people access it more easily.
The matter was raised at the Dundalk Municipal District March meeting, which took place this week.
Cllr Watter told the meeting that there are a lot of places where people are joining the greenway that are not designated spots. He asked if it was possible to install some metal crossings to allow people access it in a more safe manner, as they would be doing it anyway and this might help against accidents.
In response, Senior Executive Engineer, Frank Magee told the meeting that if there are any particular locations on the greenway they could look at in relation to this, they would do so.
