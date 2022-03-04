Search

04 Mar 2022

Cllr Watters calls for additional access points to Carlingford Greenway

Dundalk Municipal District March meeting

Cllr Watters calls for additional access points to Carlingford Greenway

Cllr Watters calls for additional access points to Carlingford Greenway

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

04 Mar 2022 2:00 PM

Cllr Antóin Watters has put forward the idea of creating crossings at different places on the Carlingford Greenway to allow people access it more easily.

The matter was raised at the Dundalk Municipal District March meeting, which took place this week.

Cllr Watter told the meeting that there are a lot of places where people are joining the greenway that are not designated spots. He asked if it was possible to install some metal crossings to allow people access it in a more safe manner, as they would be doing it anyway and this might help against accidents.

In response, Senior Executive Engineer, Frank Magee told the meeting that if there are any particular locations on the greenway they could look at in relation to this, they would do so.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media