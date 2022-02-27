Gardai spotted man trying to gain access to cars in Dundalk

Dundalk courthouse
A 24-year-old man with no previous convictions was found sitting in a Fiat 500 after members of the Garda Armed Support Unit spotted him trying to ‘gain access’ to other cars, Dundalk district court heard last week.
Darren Crawford with an address at Lios Dubh, Dundalk told gardaí he was trying to keep warm arising out of the incident on Bridge Street, Dundalk in the early hours of November 17th last.
The court heard no damage was caused.
After the Defence solicitor said his client doesn’t enjoy good mental health and had €100 in court for charity, Judge Eirinn McKiernan placed him under a 12-month bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.
