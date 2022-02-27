Search

27 Feb 2022

Gardai spotted man trying to gain access to cars in Dundalk

Gardai spotted man trying to gain access to cars in Dundalk

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

27 Feb 2022 8:00 PM

A 24-year-old man with no previous convictions was found sitting in a Fiat 500 after members of the Garda Armed Support Unit spotted him trying to ‘gain access’ to other cars, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Darren Crawford with an address at Lios Dubh, Dundalk told gardaí he was trying to keep warm arising out of the incident on Bridge Street, Dundalk in the early hours of November 17th last.
The court heard no damage was caused.

After the  Defence  solicitor said his client doesn’t enjoy good mental health and had €100 in court for charity, Judge Eirinn McKiernan placed him under a 12-month bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Dundalk gardai stop van that hadn't been taxed since 2018

Plans for 44 new apartments in centre of Dundalk

Planning sought from Louth County Council

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media