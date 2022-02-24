Plans for 44 new apartments in centre of Dundalk

Plans are underway for 44 new apartments at the old Rice's Timber Yard at Seatown in Dundalk. An application was lodged this week with Louth County Council by Liza Halpin, seeking permission for development on the site at 19 Seatown Place in Dundalk.

According to the application, permission is sought for 44 apartments, comprising 23 one-bedroom and 21 two-bedroom apartments. The development would be built in the form of a new six storey apartment building which would contain 40 apartments, and the conversion of an existing two storey brick building to contain the remaining four apartments.

The site of the proposed development is bounded to the north by Seatown Place and the rear of numbers 20 to 24 Seatown Place, to the south by the Ramparts River, and the east and west by lands and the rear gardens of properties fronting Seatown Place.

Vehicular and pedestrian access to the site is proposed via the existing established access to Rice's Yard, between numbers 18 and 20 Seatown Place.

The application states that other than the original two storey brick building on the site that will be converted into four apartments, the planning applications provides for the demolition and clearance of all other existing structures on site, including the removal of modern additions to the existing two storey brick building on site.

A decision is due on the application by 19 April, with submissions due by 29 March 2022.