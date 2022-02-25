Dundalk gardai stop van that hadn't been taxed since 2018

Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were on patrol on the M1 today when they observed this van with no rear lights.
On stopping the vehicle it was discovered that the vehicle's tax had expired in 2018.
The vehicle was seized and FCNs issued to the driver.
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were on patrol on the M1 today when they observed this van with no rear lights.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 25, 2022
On stopping the vehicle it was discovered that the vehicle's tax had expired in 2018.
The vehicle was seized and FCNs issued to the driver.#DriveSafe #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/izY7j0umwm
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.